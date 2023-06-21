Christchurch kids design ways to make Aranui streets safer

Photo supplied

A 90% Waka Kotahi funded project works with local tamariki to design easy to use and more people-friendly streets surrounding the Haeata Community Campus.

Through the Streets for People project ‘design jam’, the kids are taking charge.

Students from St James School, Chisnallwood Intermediate and Haeata Community Campus were invited to provide their perspectives on how to make Aranui Streets safer and follow along with the process.

St James and Chisnallwood students took part earlier in the week to design safer streets, with Haeata Community Campus attending a session next week.

Chisnallwood Intermediate students say they talked as a team and decided what would make the community safer. “We came up with ideas to help our safety and other people’s safety on the roads.

“We noticed that footpaths aren’t wide enough, meaning you need to walk on the road if there’s too many people in a group. Some parents are worried to let their kids walk to school.”

St James School students say parents can be impatient and drivers don’t stick to the speed limit. “It’s not a racetrack so stop treating it like one.”

Christchurch City Council Manager Planning & Delivery Transport Jacob Bradbury says kids are one of the most vulnerable user-groups in the road environment, so have a unique perspective as to how safety can be improved.

“They’ve been working on problem identification, learning about tactics to make streets safer and more people-friendly, looked at international examples of adaptive planning, and are designing solutions.”

Students brainstormed ideas such as pedestrian crossings, wider footpaths, painted cycleways and incorporating Māori and Pasifika designs and motifs in their street-designs.

The groups then let their imagination come to life, using arts and crafts materials to draw, cut, glue and stick their ideas to create a display.

Following the design jam, transport engineers will use the designs to create a proposal which will be taken out for broader community consultation.

“It’s been heaps of fun designing speed bumps, painted footpaths and road art,” says one St James School student. “Be mindful of kids and drive safely for our safety.”

The project is planned to be ‘in the ground’ by the start of the 2024 school year.