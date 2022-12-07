Christchurch police officer who allegedly stole while at work appears in court

Brearna Kelsi Sloss appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday. Photo: George Heard

A police officer who allegedly repeatedly stole money while at work, from as little as $20 to $300, has appeared in court.

Brearna Kelsi Sloss, a constable based at the Christchurch Central Police Station, first appeared in the Christchurch District Court in August.

The 31-year-old faces eight charges of allegedly having control of property in circumstances that she knew required her to deal with the property in accordance with the requirements of any person, namely Superintendent Lane Todd and intentionally dealt with the property otherwise and committed theft.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

She also faces five charges relating to allegedly accessing a computer system, namely police’s National Intelligence Application and the police record of property application and thereby dishonesly and without claim of right obtained a pecuniary advantage.

The total amount allegedly stolen is $1100. The offending allegedly occurred between November last year through to April 2022.

Police earlier confirmed Sloss had been stood down. Photo: George Heard

Sloss made a brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

Her lawyer, Pip Hall KC, said for a further remand on bail through to next year.

Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd earlier confirmed Sloss had been stood down from duty.

“As part of standard procedure, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has been notified,” Todd said.

“Given these matters are now before the Court, we are not in a position to provide further common or detail.”

-By Sam Sherwood