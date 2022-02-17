Thursday, 17 February 2022

Crash holds up traffic again on Christchurch Northern Corridor

    273882416_323142476508939_5785993427240250377_n_1.jpg

    There has been another crash on SH74. Photo: Transport for Christchurch
    Another crash on the southbound lane of State Highway 74 in Christchurch is causing long delays for commuters this morning.

    The crash, between Prestons and Belfast Rds, happened about 7am and has closed a southbound lane.

    A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said motorists should expect delays until the scene has been cleared. 

    "Road users are advised to take extra care merging, be patient and expect delays."

    On Wednesday morning a motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in the same area of the Christchurch Northern Corridor.

    The crash involved the motorcyclist and another vehicle.

    273976609_323142466508940_2408255308844311230_n.jpg

    Traffic backed up after the crash on SH74 this morning. Photo: Transport for Christchurch
