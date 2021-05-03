Crusaders brighten up day for kids tackling cancer

George Bridge and Richie Mo’unga with patients at the Children’s Haematology and Oncology Centre. ​Photo: Supplied

Young hospital patients had their day brightened up by some of the Crusaders’ star players recently.

The players, including All Blacks Richie Mo’unga, George Bridge and Codie Taylor, visited the Canterbury District Health Board’s Children’s Haematology and Oncology Centre.

The players took time out of their busy schedule preparing for the Super Rugby Aotearoa final against the Chiefs on May 8 at Orangetheory Stadium.

Photo: Supplied

They spent time chatting to families on the ward and handed out gifts, including signed Crusaders' flags and caps.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said: "We’re proud to be able to connect with those in our community who are going through a tough time.

"The strength and resilience of these young people is inspiring, and we’re really grateful to have the opportunity to put a smile on the faces of some of our most passionate Crusaders supporters."

CHOC acting charge nurse manager Jo Kirrane said: "It was wonderful the Crusaders took time out of their busy schedule to visit our young patients in CHOC.

"They showed a genuine interest in the kids and their whānau, chatting and sharing their passion for sport."

CHOC is one of two specialist treatment centres for childhood cancer patients in New Zealand, with the other being Starship Hospital.

It cares for infants, children and adolescents with cancer, as well as their families.

CHOC has 11 in-patient beds.

There is also a day stay area where some children receive a continuation of their treatment.