Decision over controversial liquor store licence reserved

The Liquor Store used to be a Bottle-O until it was stripped of the right to use the brand and a new licence application was lodged in 2020. Photo: File image

The District Licensing Committee has reserved a decision on whether or not to grant a liquor store licence to a bottle store next to the Black Horse Hotel in Lincoln Rd that has been operated by a man accused of being "New Zealand’s worst employer".

The store has been run by Ravinder Kumar Arora who was fined and, earlier this year, banned from hiring employees for a period of 12 months for exploiting migrant workers by failing to pay minimum wage rates.

The Liquor Store used to be a Bottle-O until it was stripped of the right to use the brand and a new licence application was lodged in 2020 by Arora’s wife under the new name.

The store has been trading since then without that application proceeding to a hearing.

Yesterday a new applicant, JMP Christchurch Holdings Ltd, a company based in Auckland, applied for a licence for the premises.

The hearing was told the managing director of that company has multiple links to Arora.

Communities Against Alcohol Harm appeared at the hearing representing one of the objectors, Village Health Centre.

Its evidence showed the Aroras have lent money for the purchase of the business.

The Liquor Store is near Hillmorton Hospital, there is a health centre across the road, respite and detox services around the corner, four churches and multiple parks where, the hearing was told, alcohol-related rubbish is often found.

In 2020, Franchise New Zealand Magazine published a story suggesting Arora was New Zealand’s worst employer after several of those working for him described it being like “modern-day slavery”.

The District Licensing Committee is set to make a decision on the liquor store licence in several weeks.

-By Tony Simons