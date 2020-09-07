First Go Live! music festival postponed in Christchurch

The Go Live! spring music festival has been postponed till November. Photo: Newsline

The inaugural Go Live! music festival in Christchurch has been moved to November.

Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore said the timing of the festival has changed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled to run for nine days from Thursday, September 24, with a range of local bands playing at venues across the city.

"However, the recent resurgence of Covid-19 in New Zealand and the resulting changes to alert levels across the county, means it will now be held during November," Blackmore said.

A series of free shows around Christchurch were to be held as part of Go Live! The line up was set to include The Eastern, Deep Water Creek, Adam Hattaway & The Haunters, Stomping Nick, Li'l Chuck, Blues Professor, One Waka, Dolphin Friendly, Run 77, Dusty Hustle, The Easy Hearts, Scrooge, Katie Thompson, Ryan Fisherman, Your Indigo, Emma Dilemma, The Ranchsliders, Radius, Mark Vanilau, Flip Grater, Fraser Ross, Dillastrate, PRINS, The Settlers, The Response, Hawaiian Maiden, The Wendys, The Tacks, Pieces Of Molly, Thunderwulf, and Dark Matter Hurricane.

"There may be some changes to performers and venues because of availability for the new dates," Blackmore said.

"The pandemic has made planning and delivering events for our residents challenging.

"We have made the decision to still plan for a Go Live! experience, but this will delayed for a few weeks by which time we will hopefully be back in alert level 1."

She said if Christchurch is at level 2 in November, Go Live! will still go ahead but changes will be made to ensure Government advice around large events is being followed.

"We are looking forward to our local musicians entertaining Christchurch music lovers at the Go Live! event in November and will confirm more details about the programme in the coming weeks," Blackmore said.