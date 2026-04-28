Iwi 'expects' bigger decision-making role

Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke deputy chair Manawanui Parata and chair Joseph Tyro at the Annual Plan submission hearing. Photo: Supplied

Rāpaki iwi Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke is calling for a new strategic partnership with Christchurch City Council to ensure it is involved in key decisions about land and waterways it acts as guardian for.

Ngāti Wheke chair Joseph Tyro and deputy chair Manwanui Parata presented to city councillors as part of Annual Plan 2026/27 hearings.

“Our rights as Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke are not assumed, they are guaranteed, non-negotiable and must be upheld,” Tyro said at the hearing.

“It is our expectation to be engaged at every level, to be included in key decision-making and bettered to exercise our role as kaitiaki, mana whenua and mana moana in our place.

“We expect a new age of co-operation moving into the future, promised by the Crown and the Ngāi Tahu Claim Settlement Act 1998 apology.”

Ngāti Wheke is seeking the development of a shared data system with the city council to help monitor issues and support solutions.

Tyro and Parata also called for quarterly “mana to mana” meetings with Mayor Phil Mauger, a new memorandum of understanding on engagement, and an annual $100,000 strategic partnership contribution.

They want representation on appointment panels for city council governance and board roles, as well as involvement in infrastructure decisions affecting harbour settlements. The iwi also called for sufficient funding in this year’s Annual Plan to address immediate concerns.

Mauger did say what he thought of Ngāti Wheke’s submission and whether he will attend mana to mana meetings with Tyro when asked by The Star, only saying: “We’re in the hearing process and will consider all submissions as part of our upcoming decision making.”

Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke is looking to establish a strategic partnership with the city council and ensure involvement in key decision-making processes. Photo: Supplied

A full review of the city council’s procurement policy, with Ngāti Wheke involvement, was also requested.

The submission follows concerns raised earlier this year over repeated sewage discharges into Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour and what iwi described as a failure to properly notify mana whenua.

“This is not just about a submission – this is about the health of Whakaraupō and the health of our people,” Parata said.

“We are dealing with failing infrastructure, declining water quality and increasing pressure on the entire ecosystem. Whakaraupō can no longer sustain us in the way it once did.

“The expectation is simple – zero discharge of wastewater and contaminated stormwater into Whakaraupō.

“We are ready to partner. We bring capability, commitment and a long-term view. We are ready to work with you to make this partnership real,” he said.

Banks Peninsula Ward councillor Tyrone Fields said after the meeting the submission was compelling.

“It was a powerful submission. I understand the aspirations of the rūnanga and will support them where I can. The wastewater outflows into the harbour recently were absolutely unacceptable, so we’ve got some work to do there,” he said.