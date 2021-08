Columbo St, Christchurch central Photo: RNZ / Kim Moodie

Typically bustling streets were empty, traffic jams ceased to exist and only a handful of people can be seen out and about as Christchurch and NZ entered day one of the level 4 lockdown.

Christchurch's central hub was derelict on a cold rainy morning today, Colombo St which is normally cranking with bumper to bumper traffic was also lifeless.

Rubbish trucks along with food and goods deliveries were the only vehicles out and about.

Christchurch Central. Photo: RNZ / Kim Moodie

The Bridge of Remembrance in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / Kim Moodie

Pak n Save Moorhouse Avenue, Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / Kim Moodie

The view down Stuart Street from the Octagon in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tim Brown