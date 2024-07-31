Yanfei Bao: Discovery of remains brings closure

Photo: Givealittle

A Christchurch city councillor hopes the discovery of remains after the year-long search for real estate agent Yanfei Bao will bring some closure to a case that has gripped the community.

The 44-year-old was last seen alive on July 19 last year at a property in Hornby, where she was due to show a potential buyer through a house.

A man charged with her murder is due to go on trial in October.

Bao's disappearance shocked and horrified the city and the country.

An extensive police search took place over months, centred on Lake Ellesmere and nearby areas.

Police now believe they have found Bao's body after a recent tip-off led officers to find a shallow grave on a private farm in Greenpark on Tuesday.

Mark Peters.

Hornby Ward councillor Mark Peters said Bao's disappearance had gripped the community.

"It's not something you want to have happening in your neighbourhood, and not having the certainty of closure - it's not been a comfortable feeling."

He hoped the discovery would bring closure.

Peters said the case has also opened up conversations about safety.

"It makes you think about when you are out door-knocking or, if you are in a profession like real estate when you are on your own, you have to make sure you're safe in what you're doing."

Bao had been working at Harcourts.

Managing director Bryan Thomson said in a statement they had seen the confronting news and their thoughts were with her family, friends and colleagues within their network.