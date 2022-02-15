Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Kaiapoi factory fire was accidental - investigators

    The blaze that gutted a factory in Kaiapoi started accidentally, fire investigators have found.

    The Sutton Tools factory in the North Canterbury town went up in flames last month, flushing about 3000 litres of oil into three nearby rivers.

    The company employs 100 staff.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it had finished examining the factory and was finalising an investigation report.

    FENZ did not reveal exactly how the fire started, but it did not appear to be intentional.

    Sutton Tools has been inundated with job offers for their staff since the fire.

    Production and engineering manager Glenn Morgan says the offers have come from local businesses, Australia, and other overseas factories.

    Only the engineering building remains at the Dale St site after the early morning fire on January 30 razed the rest of the factory.

    -Additional reporting North Canterbury News

     

