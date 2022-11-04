Tuhaitara Coastal Park damaged by fire

Darfield Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighter Emma Smart damping down hotspots in the Tuhaitara Coastal Park at Woodend Beach on Thursday afternoon. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

When Tuhaitara Coastal Park general manager Greg Byrnes was told the park was on fire he decided not to go immediately.

After 12 years in the role Greg has experienced more than 30 fires at the 700ha park in North Canterbury and has seen first-hand the high-standard of work done by the Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire crews.

``I didn't want to get in their way,’’ he said.

Greg learned about the fire on Wednesday night and had his first look around the fire-damaged park on Thursday afternoon after earlier attending an Environment Canterbury meeting in his new additional role as an ECan councillor.

He had been warned about the extent of the damage at the park by the new head ranger Deane Barlow.

The charred remains of the Tutaepatu Lagoon lookout tower in the Tuhaitara Coastal Park. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

About 200ha of the park have been badly damaged and small pockets of the area were still burning in parts of the park on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters remained at the park on Thursday damping down hot spots, aided by helicopters dumping water.

Greg's feelings about the fire were mixed.

‘‘I am gutted that it has happened, but the fire has also presented opportunities for future planting,’’ he said.

-By Shelley Topp