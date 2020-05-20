Cause of tyre fire determined

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The cause of a large tyre fire that caused smoke to billow across Selwyn on Sunday and Monday has been determined.

A fire investigator has found the blaze started about 4.25pm on Sunday at the Diggalink yard on Weedons Rd, Rolleston, because of a flare-up of hot ash, which had previously been created by a controlled burn-off at the yard.

It spread to a large pile of tyres which was engulfed in flames near State Highway 1.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it took nine engines, eight tankers and a command unit until about midnight on Monday to extinguish.

Multiple diggers and tankers were used to surrounded the fire to keep it contained.