Walking with grief after double cancer blow

Jade Bell’s solution to grief was to walk with it after winning her cancer battle but losing her partner to the disease.

To continue her walk she participated in the Selwyn Relay for Life at Brookside Park on Saturday as a solo participant for the 12-hour event.

Bell, 44, was diagnosed with hodgkins lymphoma on Christmas Eve 2004 and after undergoing treatment in 2005, was able to beat the cancer.

“The cancer is behind me. I do have a couple of health issues now that are treatment-related from the radiation and chemo,” she said.

Jade Bell walked more than 2400km last year. Photo: Supplied

Bell was hoping to put the disease behind her, but that proved not to be. In 2022 she lost her partner of almost 18 years, John Wood, to pancreatic cancer.

“John died on October 25, a day before our 18th anniversary and three days before his birthday. “

Bell said his battle was “horrific”.

“We only had two-and-a-half months from finding out that he had cancer to his passing so everything happened really quickly.

“We hadn’t long been together when I was diagnosed and he helped me through my cancer and my treatment. So it was really lovely to be able to care for him, but really hard to know that I wasn’t going to be able to help him through,” Bell said.

After John died, Bell began walking.

“I joined the Walk1200km challenge soon after he passed, and last year I walked over 2400km.

“I don’t say it helped me through my grief, I say I walk with my grief.”

At first, she started walking around her Templeton neighbourhood, continuing her journey around the hills.

“I spent many hours walking over the Port Hills, which was just amazing.

“I quite often say when you’re on a track like that you don’t feel alone but sometimes you can be in a room crowded with people and feel quite alone.”

Bell’s first Relay for Life was last year when her friends invited her to complete a lap. This year was a bit different as she aimed to complete a minimum of 40km.

“I really want to do as much I can for the Cancer Society because they don’t receive any Government funding and the work they do is priceless,” she said.

For Bell, the event offered her a chance to remember John.

“It is another challenge to keep me moving forward, to remember John and other loved ones who lost the battle, to celebrate my survival and support those fighting.”