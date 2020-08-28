Friday, 28 August 2020

Hilary Barry dons the most glamorous face mask in NZ

    1. Star News
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    Hilary Barry has debuted her most glamourous Formal Friday look yet. Photo: Supplied
    Hilary Barry has debuted her most glamourous Formal Friday look yet. Photo: Supplied
    Hilary Barry has taken Formal Friday to a whole new level, donning a jewel-encrusted face mask.

    The TV presenter shared the glamourous look on Instagram, complete with tiara and ball gown.

    "Formalising my face-wear. #formalfriday #lockdowncountdown #wearamask," she wrote.

    Earlier this month she announced the return of #FormalFriday on her social media accounts.

    "Just like Covid #formalfriday is making a comeback!!" she wrote on Twitter.

    "Even if you're not in the lockdown zone you can show your solidarity by slapping on your Sunday best and sharing a pic."

    Barry launched the "Formal Friday" trend last lockdown, which went viral when she posted a photo of herself in a gown while working from home at the start of lockdown.

    From then on, thousands of other New Zealanders responded every week with photos of their formal outfits on Fridays.

    Across social media, New Zealanders thanked Barry for getting them out of their trackpants, and in particular applauded her decision to end her last Formal Friday with a gender non-binary look.

     

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter