Jack Black and Dave Grohl's night out

In an Instagram post shared to the platform on Sunday night, the restaurant shared how its doors had been graced by Black, 54, and Foo Fighters lead singer and founder Dave Grohl, 55.
“What a night at Ebisu!” reads the caption. “A couple of legends dining with us Jack Black & Dave Grohl.”
On Saturday, the Foo Fighters performed to an energetic crowd at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium. During the concert, Black surprised fans on stage as he appeared in a tie-dye T-shirt.
His surprise cameo was the last thing that many expected to see on Saturday night for the hit band’s first show in New Zealand since 2018. Black belted AC/DC’s Big Balls, rock and rolling his heart out in the amusing performance.
Black is currently in New Zealand as he begins filming the new Minecraft movie, joined by a star-studded cast that includes Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge.
He is also no stranger to performing with the Foo Fighters, having done so in previous tours with his own band Tenacious D.
Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters will continue on the New Zealand leg of their worldwide tour.
They are scheduled to perform at the Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on January 24 and have their final New Zealand concert at Sky Stadium in Wellington on January 27.