KidsFest and Winter Fireworks Spectacular for school holidays

All your winter school holiday plans are covered with hundreds of activities, events and performances to choose from at KidsFest.

Christchurch City Council Manager of Events and Arts Lucy Blackmore says there’s something for everyone throughout the winter term break.

The annual KidsFest programme of events gets underway on Saturday 1 July, coinciding with the Winter Fireworks Spectacular in New Brighton.

“KidsFest is packed with fun activities for kids of all ages. Whether they’re into music, technology, the outdoors, or a mix of everything – there’s plenty to beat the boredom this winter holidays at KidsFest,” says Ms Blackmore.

“Favourites like the Christchurch Brick Show are returning in 2023, along with a range of all-new events,” says Ms Blackmore.

KidsFest is produced by Christchurch City Council for the KidsFest Charitable Trust. Every year, hundreds of event organisers arrange activities, classes, and performances for school-aged children across Christchurch, Banks Peninsula, Waimakariri and Selwyn.

The Council’s annual fireworks display will start at 7.30pm on Saturday 1 July at the New Brighton Pier.

“This year, the fireworks will be set to a soundtrack of classic rock anthems,” says Ms Blackmore.

“There will be plenty of pre-fireworks entertainment with live music and food vendors in the north New Brighton car park from 5.30pm. The free event is hugely popular with families and the whole community. We had 35,000 turn up and watch in 2022 and expect a similar number this year.”

KidsFest runs from Saturday 1 July until Sunday 16 July. The full KidsFest schedule and bookings will be available online at kidsfest.co.nz on Monday 12 June.

The Council’s winter event schedule also includes the Tīrama Mai festival of lights celebrating Matariki from 7-15 July, and the Go Live Festival, headlined by Tiki Taane, on Saturday 29 July.