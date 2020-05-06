ZM host Megan Papas' viral hack appears on the Ellen Show

ZM radio host Megan Papas. Photo: NZH / File

ZM morning show host Megan Papas' hack for finding the perfect pair of shoes went viral around the world recently - and now she's caught the attention of none other than comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Media from the Daily Mail UK, Metro, the Mirror and more originally picked up on the radio host's hack, called a "game-changer" by online shoppers.

After Papas shared a video on Facebook showing how she uses a tiny cutout version of herself when shopping online, the clip went viral gathering around 15,000 likes and 48,000 comments.

However, it was an appearance on the EllenTube, where Ellen is currently broadcasting her show, which left Papas completely gobsmacked.

ZM co-hosts Fletch and Vaughan, who are part of an extended bubble with Papas under level 3 rules, knew the best way was to surprise her with the exciting news, playing the clip live on air.

On hearing the talk show host's voice, Papas exclaimed: "Are you kidding me?!" later asking her co-hosts if they'd put the clip together themselves."No! You are on Ellen," the pair replied.

"Why does this make me so proud out of all the things I have done?" Papas laughed.

DeGeneres noted with all the extra online shopping we are doing: "it's hard to tell what something looks like because you can't try it on".

"Take a look at this video of something a woman invented to make it easier to shop online," said DeGeneres, showing the clip of Papas' cut-out of herself being placed above shoes on a website.

Ellen's resident DJ Twitch also declared the hack was "very smart".

The original video, captioned "Megan's online shoe shopping trick is too good" also had social media users very impressed.

"Game changer!" one wrote.

Another commented: '"I'm going to start doing this", with a third adding "Why am I laughing so much? That's brilliant!"