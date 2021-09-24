Friday, 24 September 2021

Blooming lovely sight at Lyttelton cemeteries

    Tens of thousands of daffodil bulbs planted at two Lyttelton cemeteries in June are now starting to bloom as spring takes hold.

    The 40,000 daffodils cost $18,000 and were planted at the Lyttelton Anglican Cemetery and the Lyttelton Catholic and Public Cemetery.

    The bulbs were funded through Christchurch City Council’s community parks green asset renewal programme.

    The planting initiative was proposed by the council’s in-house cemetery maintenance team in December 2019.

    Within the cemeteries, 95 per cent of the 3800 graves are classified as heritage, with many dating back to before 1950.

    The daffodils at Lyttelton Catholic and Public Cemetery. Photo: Geoff Sloan
