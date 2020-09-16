Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Breaking News 11.15 am

Driver dies, children hurt when school bus, train collide

    1. Star News
    2. National

     

    Police at the crash scene. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police at the crash scene. Photo: NZ Herald
    The driver of a school bus involved in a crash with a train near Palmerston North this morning has died.

    Police have confirmed the female driver died in the crash. The vehicle had been heading for Feilding High School.

    Six people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital for treatment, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate, a St John spokeswoman said.

    Police said initial indications were that there were "serious injuries", but later clarified no children had been seriously injured.

    "However some are being treated for minor injuries. The total number of children on the bus is being determined."

    Some children had to be pulled from the wreckage through a bus window.

    St John said 40 patients were being assessed.

    Four ambulances and a rapid response unit were at the scene.

    A witness said the crossing's barrier arm "looked mangled".

    The crash has forced the closure of the North Island main trunk line between Marton and Palmerston North.

    Emergency services were called to the intersection of Railway Rd and the Clevely Line, in Bunnythorpe, just after 8am.

    KiwiRail Group chief executive Greg Miller said he "shocked and saddened" to learn of this morning's crash.

    "KiwiRail staff are on site, working with emergency services and supporting the train driver, who is physically unharmed but naturally shaken by the incident.

    "We will work closely with agencies in any investigation but for now the priority is allowing emergency services to do their job."

    KiwiRail would be offering support to the schools involved and the bus company, Miller said.

    The level crossing was equipped with flashing lights and bells.

     

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter