Tuesday, 25 August 2020

11.05 am

Family pays tribute to teen killed in crash

    1. Star News
    2. National

    PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Saturday evening. Photo: Guy Williams
    The family of an Arrowtown teenager who died in a car accident near Millbrook Resort on Saturday night has paid tribute to her in the Otago Daily Times today.

    Allanah Walker (17) died, and two others were injured, in the two-car crash in Malaghans Rd shortly before 9.20pm on Saturday.

    A death notice in the ODT said Miss Walker was the "awesome and amazing daughter of Sarah and the late Brendon (Frog), loved crazy big sister of Ethan", and granddaughter of Rosemary and Wayne Hill, of Queenstown.

    A service will be held for Miss Walker in Queenstown on Thursday.

    Of the two injured in the crash, one was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition and the other taken to Lakes District Hospital, Frankton, with moderate injuries.

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter