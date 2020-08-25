Family pays tribute to teen killed in crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Saturday evening. Photo: Guy Williams

The family of an Arrowtown teenager who died in a car accident near Millbrook Resort on Saturday night has paid tribute to her in the Otago Daily Times today.

Allanah Walker (17) died, and two others were injured, in the two-car crash in Malaghans Rd shortly before 9.20pm on Saturday.

A death notice in the ODT said Miss Walker was the "awesome and amazing daughter of Sarah and the late Brendon (Frog), loved crazy big sister of Ethan", and granddaughter of Rosemary and Wayne Hill, of Queenstown.

A service will be held for Miss Walker in Queenstown on Thursday.

Of the two injured in the crash, one was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition and the other taken to Lakes District Hospital, Frankton, with moderate injuries.