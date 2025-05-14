IPCA sheds light on nature of investigation into former deputy commissioner

Jevon McSkimming resigned as Deputy Commissioner of police. Photo: RNZ

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has shed light for the first time on details of its investigation into former Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

It comes after it was revealed pornography allegedly found on McSkimming's work computer is being investigated as alleged objectionable material.

He declined to comment on the allegations through his lawyer.

McSkimming resigned as the country's second most powerful cop on Monday amid a four-month investigation by the IPCA and police.

In response to questions on Wednesday, IPCA investigations manager Stu Graham said in a statement it was conducting an investigation "into the way police handled allegations made against former Deputy Commissioner McSkimming".

"We therefore have no further comment at this time."

It is the first time the IPCA has commented on what its investigation was focused on.

Police declined to comment on the investigation on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said in a statement on Tuesday that he appreciated that the resignation of McSkimming raised questions, but said the criminal investigation couldn't be "compromised by commenting on the circumstances of it at this point".

"However, I can say that I have always made it very clear that trust and confidence in police is a top priority for me as commissioner," Chambers said.

"I take very seriously anything that puts trust and confidence and the reputation of police at risk and will act to address it.

"I have high expectations of all police staff and will address it if those standards are not met, irrespective of rank or role."

Police Minister Mark Mitchell on Monday said McSkimming resigned before he could be dismissed.

In a statement released on Monday he said: "I can confirm a process had been underway for the Prime Minister to consider recommending the Governor-General immediately remove the Deputy Commissioner of Police from office.

"I instructed the Public Service Commission to commence the process to remove Mr McSkimming from office after allegations of a very serious nature recently came to light, separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended."

He did not say what the allegations were. Mitchell said the Policing Act was "very clear".

"A deputy commissioner of police must be a 'fit and proper' person. They are rightly held to the highest standards of conduct and this new information called into serious question Mr McSkimming's fitness for office.

"When Mr McSkimming was invited to respond to these allegations he chose to resign. Mr McSkimming's resignation has confirmed my view that his continuation in the role was untenable."

Police advised Mitchell that their investigations into McSkimming would continue, notwithstanding his resignation.

"As the latest information remains subject to ongoing police investigation, I am unable to provide further comment at this time."

In January, McSkimming released a statement through his lawyer confirming he had been suspended since before Christmas.

"He remains on full pay, pending a criminal investigation. When any police officer faces an investigation of this nature, they are typically suspended from duty," the statement said.

"Mr McSkimming is co-operating fully with police and looks forward to the investigation being concluded swiftly, after which he expects to resume his duties as deputy commissioner."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has not said why McSkimming resigned.

Luxon was asked multiple times by the media on Monday afternoon for comment, but did not offer any explanation.

"I'm not going to get into any of this," said Luxon.

"The reality is I'm aware of the resignation, aware of the circumstances around it.

"We can say as much as we can say at this point... ongoing investigation, nothing further to say."

He said there will be more to say later on.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said there were no red flags raised about McSkimming when he was appointed deputy police commissioner under the previous government.

Hipkins said both the police commissioner and the public service commissioner recommended McSkimming's appointment at the time.

"Things have obviously subsequently come to light. I can't comment on those because I don't know anything of the detail of any of those, but I can say categorically none of them were raised during the appointment process," he said.

Hipkins said he had not been told anything about what the allegations were against McSkimming.