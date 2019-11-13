Students show 'poise and grace' on stage with CSO

Last week, Cathedral Grammar pupil Chloe Jiang (left) and Rangi Ruru pupil Polly Lee performed with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of guest conductor Brian Law.

Two young musicians got the chance to play with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra at the town hall last week.

Rangi Ruru Girls’ School year 7 music scholar Polly Lee and Cathedral Grammar year 8 student and 2020 music scholar Chloe Jiang were soloists at the CSO’s Last Night of the Proms concert.

The pair played the piano duet solo in three movements from Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals – Aquarium, Fossils, and The Swan.

Rangi Ruru director of music Janet Kingsbury said it was a wonderful concert, and the girls performed with “poise and grace.”

“Polly and Chloe are very accomplished pianists and violinists,” said Mrs Kingsbury:

“The fact that these young women are playing alongside much older musicians is a clear indication of the high calibre of some of our current and future music students.

“All credit to them, their talent and their incredible focus and drive.”

Last Night of the Proms was Polly’s third performance as a soloist with the CSO. She has previously been a violin soloist.

Polly and Chloe are taught by Christchurch pianists and teachers Melanie Lina and Michael Endres.