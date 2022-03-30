Young, Tickner guide NZ to win over Dutch

Will Young. Photo: Getty

A maiden ton from Will Young and four wickets on debut for Blair Tickner helped the Black Caps record a predictably comfortable victory over the Netherlands last night.

With 12 players absent through IPL commitments, that pair were the chief beneficiaries as New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Facing the Netherlands for only the second time - and first since 1996 - no one in the sparse crowd at Bay Oval was too roused by the seven-wicket win.

But Young and Tickner at least offered an argument for more international action when the big guns return.

Young, who has impressed in test cricket, was playing only his third ODI after making his bow against Bangladesh a year ago.

He belied that lack of experience with a knock of 103 from 114 balls, bringing up his ton while hitting the winning runs to help the Black Caps chase down their target of 203 in 38.3 overs.

The only disappointment for the home fans, as Young and Henry Nicholls (57) shared a 162-stand for the second wicket, was the retiring Ross Taylor facing only 16 balls before being bowled out for 11.

Playing his final international series, Taylor might want to request an elevation up the order in the two games to come in his adopted hometown of Hamilton.

Tickner today pressed his case for an elevation up the pace-bowling depth chart, an area in which the Black Caps are hardly lacking in quality.

The Central Districts speedster recorded the fourth-best figures by a New Zealander on ODI debut, helping his side dismiss the Dutch in the 50th over.

Tickner, who has played eight Twenty20 internationals, provided a point of difference in the hosts' attack, with extra pace and bounce reaping a reward of 4-50.

The 28-year-old wouldn't have featured had Tim Southee and Trent Boult been available - similar to how Young had to thank the absence of Kane Williamson and Devon Conway for his innings.

But reaching speeds of 145kmh did set Tickner apart, a level of pace he was satsifed to display.

"It was a good time," he told Spark Sport. "The last month I've felt really good so it's awesome to see on the gun. Obviously I can bowl a little bit straighter - there were a few too many wides - but I'm pretty happy with that."

After opting to bat first at Bay Oval, the Netherlands slumped to 45-5 in the 13th over as Tickner and Kyle Jamieson (3-45) found success.

The early wickets owed much to misfortune and poor shot selection, with the visitors' batsmen strangled down legside and picking out boundary riders.

Otago allrounder Michael Rippon resurrected the innings with a patient 67, adding respectability to a total that never looked like being formidable, while Michael Bracewell was able to snag a scalp on his debut.

The Black Caps suffered one early setback in their chase, as Martin Guptill was caught behind for two, but Young and Nicholls then took over.

Rippon provided the only other highlights for the Dutch, bowling out Nicholls and Taylor to boost his potential bid for a Black Caps call-up.