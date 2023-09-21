'Fire in the squad': Tensions flare in All Blacks camp

Training session have reportedly upped their intensity in the All Blacks camp as players vie for starting spots for the must win match against Italy. Photo: Getty Images

Training ground tensions flared under the searing Bordeaux sun as the All Blacks scrap for spots in the first-choice team and fight for their World Cup survival.

While the All Blacks attempt to strike the on-off balance on their bye week, as they prepare for their sudden death pool match against Italy in Lyon in nine days, when they took to the training field at the home of Top 14 club Bordeaux-Bègles there was no holding back.

In the age of protectionism and hyper paranoia, media access is restricted to 15 minutes of viewing skills at the start or end of training sessions.

All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod, though, revealed feisty exchanges kicked off behind the concealed gates as the focus turned to the breakdown battle where a significant shift has emerged in favour of defending teams at this World Cup.

"There were a couple of pushes and shoves going on which was good," McLeod said.

Brodie Retallick and Dane Coles are frequent training ground protagonists within the All Blacks. Ethan Blackadder’s sizable presence is sure to have injected a healthy dose of competitive mongrel, too.

Aaron Smith has been around long enough to not finger individuals but the All Blacks centurion shed further light on the heated inner squad battles.

"Being able to compete at a game intensity is always nice. Having 30 odd players going hammer and tongs is quite fun. A fair bit of tempers and emotions got up but if you can build that resilience and hardness against your mates, it always stands you in good stead for another opposition."

In one emerging trend McLeod revealed referees at the World Cup are rewarding defending teams at the breakdown 60 per cent of the time.

"That’s a big shift for them," the All Blacks defence coach noted. "If you’re winning the race to the ball and getting your hands on they’re rewarding the defence a little bit more."

With that shift in mind, the All Blacks contested the breakdown with vigour at training to replicate the pressure points Italy will try impose next week.

As Smith explains, this is one area where tensions flared.

"We had a few guys pretending to be the jacklers today," Smith said. "There’s a fair bit of competitiveness and fire in the squad for every position which is really good.

"When you swap in you want to put your best foot forward. That can only bring out the best in our squad. There’s genuine chip in the changing room around who got who, who got done over or who missed what. That’s what you love about rugby. In these weeks you’ve got to find that competitive edge to compete every day.

"We’re trying to maximise this week to improve our game and push forward in the coming weeks. We’re looking at Italy as a playoff game. It’s do or die for us. That’s how we have to treat it.

"You can feel it already around what’s coming next Friday and wanting to be in the team that gets that opportunity."

The breakdown falls under Joe Schmidt’s remit. Known as a demanding coach and a stickler for detail, Schmidt won’t be happy with the All Blacks’ breakdown work thus far in France.

In their tournament-opening defeat the All Blacks were increasingly isolated and beaten to the punch at the tackle ball, particularly in the wide channels. And in their rout of Namibia the All Blacks weren’t always quick enough to support the ball carrier following line breaks.

In light of referees favouring defensive teams at the breakdown, and Italy’s loose forward strength, Smith emphasised the need for the All Blacks to regain their urgency, discipline and commitment to generating their desired quick ruck ball.

"There’s an interesting stat at the World Cup where teams are getting defensive penalties over attack which is a big flip. Usually it’s the attacking team that has the ascendency. At the moment it’s gone the other way," Smith said.

"The way Italy defend high and how abrasive their loose forwards are we’ve got to be clean around the breakdown. Their six and eight are very dangerous on the ball. We had a lot of work on our breakdown, our support lines into that. Against Namibia there were a couple of times we were late.

"We know if we can play on top, play at speed and support the ball quickly we can play our game. Teams are looking for the opportunity when you’re late once and they’ll pounce on that.

"That was our big focus this morning. It’s always around our forwards providing that platform to create lightning quick ball."

The All Blacks will hope their training ground fire can belatedly ignite their World Cup campaign.

In the heart of French wine country, the time to ripen their game is now.