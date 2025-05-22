‘Rising Stars’ give extraordinary concert

Dunedin Concerto Competition

"Rising Stars" Finalists’ Concert

Friday, May 16

Dunedin Town Hall

The extraordinary talent of Otago and Southland’s young classical musicians was to the fore in Friday’s joyful and impressive Dunedin Concerto Competition "Rising Stars" finalists’ concert.

Featuring a top-notch showcase by the Dunedin Youth Orchestra (DYO) in the first half, followed by the brilliance of the three teenage concerto competition finalists performing as soloists with a combined DYO and Dunedin Symphony Orchestra (DSO), the concert was a wonderful celebration.

Conducted by David Burchell, the DYO showed great composure and spirit in their thoroughly enjoyable performance of popular classics, including Offenbach’s Overture to La belle Helene, Bizet’s L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2 (arranged by Guiraud), Arnold’s Little Suite no. 2, Prokofiev’s Montagues & Capulets from the Romeo & Juliet Suite, and Coates’ Knightsbridge March.

Each of these works contain complex and tricky passages, with the DYO rising to the challenge under Burchell’s firm and steady direction, and bringing the musicality and emotion of each piece to the fore. It was a joy to see these young musicians perform so well.

The numbers of musicians on stage swelled in the concert’s second half, as the DSO and DYO players came together to provide sterling and sensitive support to the three concerto competition soloists under the baton of principal guest conductor James Judd.

Ozan Biner-McGrath, 16, was first to take the stage for a nimble and accurate performance of the first movement of Mozart’s sparkling Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor. Tackling the work’s many technical demands with aplomb, Biner-McGrath brought the tension to the fore, and impressed with a fabulous cadenza written by Beethoven.

Next up was Roy Zhang, 18, with a nicely balanced performance of the first two movements of Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major.

Zhang showed great patience and control, allowing the second movement’s contemplative nature to shine.

Last to take the stage was cellist Portia Bell, 18, with a remarkable performance of the first movement of Dvorak’s fiendishly difficult Cello Concerto in B minor.

Filled with virtuosic moments, the piece offered many beautiful melodies, Bell making the most of every opportunity.

There was a short prizegiving for preliminary section winners while the expert adjudicators — violinist Monique Lapins, pianist Jian Liu and horn player Samuel Jacobs — tackled the difficult task of choosing the winner.

The final places were Biner-McGrath in first, Bell in second, and Zhang in third, each receiving generous prizes sponsored by the HTowers Charitable Trust.

In the end, music was definitely the winner on the night.

Congratulations to all involved in this successful event.