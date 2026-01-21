Exhibition to support local arts projects

A selection of prints on show and for sale as part of the exhibition "Muka Studio: A Lithographic Legacy" at the Eastern Southland Gallery, until February 15. Photo: Ella Scott-Fleming

An archive of prints from a long-standing Auckland studio is on show and for sale at a Gore art gallery, with proceeds supporting the studio’s legacy and Gore arts.

Works made by local and international artists at Muka Studio from 1983 to 2011 are on show at Eastern Southland Gallery until February 15.

The studio was founded in Grey Lynn, Auckland by Frans Baetens and Magda van Gils, and acquired a semi-automatic Voirin press in 1986.

The new press enabled larger projects and attracted a growing roster of national and international printmakers.

Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said the studio was a cultural meeting point where artists were able to stay and collaborate in its adjoining flat.

The studio produced works now held in major public and private collections, including Te Papa Tongarewa and the Auckland Art Gallery.

After the hub shut its doors in 2011, the beloved Voirin press found a new home at the East Gore Arts Centre.

The show, titled "Muka Studio: A Lithographic Legacy", features a curated selection of works made in the studio.

The variety of works include prints by Kiwiana pop-artist Dick Frizzell and his son Otis, as well as Maori and Pasifika artists, including the frigate birds of Fatu Feu’u.

It features works by international artists, reflecting their stay in Aotearoa, and nods to Auckland’s geography, such as Karangahape Rd.

"This special exhibition offers collectors and art lovers a rare opportunity to own a piece of the Muka story," Ms Geddes said.

A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition are set to go towards projects within the Gore Arts and Heritage Precinct and ensure that "the spirit of Muka lives on".

ella.scott-fleming@alliedmedia.co.nz