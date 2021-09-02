$800,000 distributed

The Otago Community Trust distributed about $800,000 to 32 organisations across Otago in its August funding round.

Several grants supporting community-based events were also awarded, including one for $36,000 supporting the popular annual Otago Polyfest event.

Barbara Bridger

Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger hoped that, as the South moved down Covid-19 alert levels, planned events and festivals could go ahead.

‘‘As organisations come to terms with what this lockdown may mean for their services, programmes or events, we encourage them to connect with us and provide an update on any changes to planned activities,’’ she said.

“Otago Community Trust wish to reassure all our community that we remain open for funding and are always available to answer funding questions.”

The trust has appointed Alofa Lale, of Dunedin, and Andy Kilsby, of Cromwell,

as new trustees, and a

present trustee, Malcolm Wong, has been reappointed for a further term.

The new trustees replace Pip Laufiso and Gina Huakau, who are stepping down after completing their maximum terms.

In the 12 months to March 31, 2021, the trust approved grants totalling $8.6million and processed more than 390 applications from community groups all over Otago.

Chairman Diccon Sim said the trust had finished the financial year in an ‘‘extremely comfortable’’ position.

The trust’s investment portfolio had an overall return of 21.8%.

As at March 31, the trust’s funds were $319.3million, up from $270.7million in 2020.

While Covid-19 had had significant impact on many organisations, ‘‘it certainly has been a privilege to work through these tough times and see the very best of our communities shine through’’.

The Otago Community Trust was proud to have maintained steadfast funding support to regional sports bodies and social service agencies.