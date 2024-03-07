About 4000 to attend event

The crowd enjoys the sounds at one of two stages at a previous Baseline Festival. The dance music festival returns to Logan Park on March 23. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Thousands of dance music fans will descend on Dunedin’s Logan Park this month to experience top artists from across New Zealand and around the world in the fifth annual Baseline Festival.

Festival director Hamish Todd, of Limitless Touring, said the event had overcome numerous challenges in previous years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but was now on a firm footing.

"We have solidified our reputation as a great event and an enjoyable experience for everyone, and we are looking forward to welcoming about 4000 people to Logan Park for the festival," he said.

Tickets were selling well for the festival, which would be held from 2pm to 10.30pm on Saturday, March 23, across two stages at Logan Park.

"We will have multiple genres of music playing on both stages, including drum ’n’ bass, hip-hop, and house music — essentially dance music," he said.

Headline acts would include Grafix, A Little Sound, Jordan Brando, Church & AP, Lee Mvtthews, Elipsa, Sin, Sota, Hyan, Emilie, Teto, Norty Dub Collective, Pollen, South Coast Systems, Thief & Riggy, H.O.D. and Mammoth.

Mr Todd said the organisers of the festival worked hard to make the event an enjoyable experience, not only for the crowd, but also for the artists, who were given opportunities to enjoy Dunedin and its surroundings.

"Fortunately for us, Baseline Festival comes towards the end of the summer festival season, so we have access to some of the big artists who are in New Zealand on tour.

"Dance music is huge all around the world, so it’s really nice to be able to showcase that here in Dunedin."

Mr Todd, who works as an accountant, said running events was a passion for himself and Baseline co-founder Angus Tylee. The pair had been running music events since their university days.

"It’s a great event for everyone in Dunedin, and we are really excited for it," he said.

Safety was paramount at Baseline Festival, which had as its mission statement "to make a positive contribution towards the night life and safety in Dunedin".

"So, we are committed to providing a safe, world-class, and entertaining event for Dunedin people to enjoy."

Tickets can be found at baselinefestival.co.nz

