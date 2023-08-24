Adult learning to be celebrated

Showing a slow stitch vessel created during adult learning classes is Dunedin Workers’ Educational Association committee member Kirsty Lewis. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The wonders of discovering a new skill as an adult will be celebrated at an event organised by the Dunedin Workers’ Educational Association Te Wāhi Ākoranga o Ōtepoti (Dunedin WEA).

An open day and exhibition at the South Dunedin Community Network rooms will coincide with the week-long Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga from September 4 to 10 which celebrates adult learning across the country.

Dunedin WEA committee member Kirsty Lewis said she had taken part in two adult learning classes, creative journalling and slow stitching.

"The whole concept of slow stitching is it is hand done.

"It is also about visible mending, so you actually see the stitches, it is not about hiding it or making it all perfect.

"So it is very organic in that sense."

One of the benefits of the course run by Dunedin WEA was all the materials were supplied, she said.

"But what everybody came out with was so different."

As well as learning a new skill she had found the course very social.

"This one was a six-hour one-day course, so you are working with the same people over the day."

There were lots of conversations, she said.

"Everybody just chatted, but if you didn’t want to chat you could just sit and listen.

"It’s a very welcoming environment."

That welcoming environment had led to her joining the organisation as a committee member.

"I think it is great — because we get funding, we are able to keep the courses at a really reasonable price.

"There are a lot of great courses out there but they can run to a few hundred dollars, and not everybody can do that."

- Dunedin WEA Festival of Adult Learning: Open Day and Exhibition

Friday, September 8.10am to 3pm. 278A King Edward St, South Dunedin.

Free entry. All welcome.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz