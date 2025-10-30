Art of machine knitting creates unique items

New Zealand Machine Knitters Society Otago branch member Marie Dickson (left) and president Margaret Smith keep their machine knitting skills sharp and are happy to help others learn. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Back in the knitting machine heyday of the 1970s and 1980s, many New Zealand knitters were embracing this technical craft to produce everything from jerseys to baby clothes and blankets.

These days, knitting machines are rarely seen in homes, and few people understand how to work them — something that fans of the craft are keen to change.

Locally, New Zealand Machine Knitters Society Otago branch is working to promote the craft of machine knitting in the area, with members actively helping those interested in giving it a go to source machines and master them.

Branch president Margaret Smith said it was amazing what could be created using a knitting machine.

"You can just about do anything on them — from socks and singlets to fancy patterns.

"Essentially, anything you can knit by hand you can knit on a machine," Mrs Smith said.

The Otago branch has about 10 active members at present, who get together at Mrs Smith’s studio regularly to share knowledge, learn techniques and problem solve.

There are several main types of knitting machines, including Brother, Passap and Toyota.

Group member Marie Dickson said learning the skill of operating a knitting machine could be a "real challenge, but when you achieve it is such a delight to produce an item of clothing for yourself or a family member that is different to what you can purchase in the clothing shops".

"Yes, the machines can be a little bit temperamental and it takes a bit of effort to learn how to use them, but once you do you can really get the best out of them.

"So, maybe it’s time to clean that old machine and have another go with it," Mrs Dickson said.

The national NZ Machine Knitters Society is the umbrella organisation for all local branches, providing newsletters, and holding a national festival each year.

The 2025 festival was held in Christchurch in July, with four Otago members attending.

Next year’s festival will be held in Invercargill in June with competitions and events for local members to take part in.

The next meeting of the Otago branch will be held this Saturday, November 1, from 1.30pm at Mrs Smith’s studio in Mosgiel.

For more information, phone (03) 484-7488, or 027 201-6888.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz