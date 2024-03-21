Battle of classic jokes

Ōtepoti-Dunedin’s small but fierce performance collective dollhouse bring their fourth season to Dunedin Fringe, presenting A Man Walks Into A Bar.

Two stand-up comedians, a man and a woman, battle it out onstage.

Their weapons? Jokes based on the classic form, "a man walks into a bar ...".

An internationally acclaimed absurdist comedy by New Zealand playwright David Geary, A Man Walks Into A Bar stars local actors Mārama Grant and Cheyne Jenkinson, and is directed by Ryan Hartigan.

The play will be staged at Modaks Espresso, George St, today until Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 4pm.