Birthday boy, 78, nails 84km ride

Dave McPhee (centre) celebrates his 78th birthday, surrounded by members of AOK Shark Bell Riders. Photo: supplied

A local rider has celebrated his birthday with a long-distance bike ride.

AOK Shark Bell Riders member Dave McPhee planned to ride 78km for his 78th birthday, travelling last week along a route from Mosgiel Railway Station that involved travelling along back roads to Berwick, travelling towards the airport, having a break at Outram and then returning to the station.

In a statement, AOK Shark Bell Riders co-organiser Kevin Thompson said although Mr McPhee’s plan was to travel 78km, he exceeded that, riding 84km.

He was accompanied by 21 riders, 11 of whom rode the full distance, including one rider aged 79.

"Dave has always been an excellent sportsperson and in the past as an individual he has won the Coast to Coast race in his age-group," Mr Thompson said.

Mr McPhee is also involved in waka ama racing (outrigger canoeing).

Mr Thompson said the AOK riding group was founded by John Fridd in 1999.

AOK stood for Across Otago Knee Builders and when it started riders did training rides on a Saturday in preparation for a three-day organised ride in January. The distance covered each day was up to 100km.

Mr Fridd organised these rides from 1999 to 2010 and one year he had 250 riders participating.

Now called the AOK Shark Bell Riders, rides take place on Wednesday mornings, generally starting from the Shark Bell at St Clair Esplanade.

Ride distances are typically about 30km to 50km and usually the ride is divided into two groups so riders are with others of similar fitness and ability.

Rides have journeyed as far south as Waihola and Lawrence on the Clutha Gold Trail and as far north as Palmerston, as well as routes in Dunedin.

There is always a break on the ride for refreshments at a cafe.

"The majority of the riders are retired and use riding for their mental and physical wellbeing and friendship and companionship.

"The riders are from many different backgrounds, but the commonality is their joy of riding," Mr Thompson said.

"Our oldest rider is 83 and the majority of riders are in their mid 60s to late 70s."

"To date our record turnout is 52 riders and commonly we have around 40 turn up for the Wednesday ride."

New riders were always welcome. However, the group recommended they use an e-bike. —APL