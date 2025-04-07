Science and storytelling in site-specific event

Afterburner presents The Anderson Localisation

No Name Alley

Saturday, April 5

Review by SAM HENDERSON

In the quantum realm, here and now is not a fixed experience, while past, present and future are fluid concepts.

Afterburner’s place-based event, The Anderson Localisation, was a curious and quirky blend of science and storytelling. A fusion of absurd theatre and audio exploration, the interactive event enabled each participant to have a personalised experience.

The interactive journey began at No Name Alley’s Steamer Basin Taproom, where an eccentric assortment of characters set the scene. They described how an accident in the quantum world had unleashed a splitting of time, causing characters from the past and future to simultaneously exist.

Presented to batches of ten people at select times during the weekend, each audience member was asked to undertake an individual journey to help stitch the present back together. With the help of an app called Pickpath, each participant followed unique routes through the odd pathways of No Name Alley.

Guided by the gentle voice of the late Rua McCallum as well as Lisa Warrington, Nick Tipa and Petra Still, each audience member undertook an audio journey, performing tasks such as interacting with characters from various moments in history and following clues to reach narrative milestones.

Along the way, there were opportunities to reflect on local history, including visualising the city's pre-European settlement shoreline, which once ran through No Name Alley. Participants' imaginations were able to work overtime, reflecting on murals in the alley as well as unpacking the concept of past, present and future existing simultaneously within us.

The Anderson localisation is a scientific phenomenon that is difficult to explain but can be described as waves becoming localised or trapped due to environmental randomness. One way to express it is that no matter what random pathway you take, you always end up back where you started. This fusion of science and theatre explored the concept by demonstrating an audience taking different pathways yet returning to the same location, the taproom, at the conclusion.

As a site-specific theatrical event, it was a fun and thought-provoking experience, with the unique environment of No Name Alley providing a delightfully different backdrop compared to a traditional stage production.

While for this participant some of the science became somewhat unclear, The Anderson Localisation was an amusing audio diversion that did not need an extensive explanation to make it a fun afternoon adventure.

The Anderson Localisation was written by Amanda Faye Martin and directed by David O’Donnell and Hilary Halba. Sound engineer was Stephen Stedman, designer was Martyn Roberts, stage manager was Tabitha Littlejohn aided by intern Libby Dillon-Roberts and props maker was Matthew Morgan.

Performers included Mirian and Anna Noonan, Sofia Kalogeropoulou, David O’Donnell, Amanda Faye Martin, Ellen Murray, Tabitha Littlejohn, Doug Ditford and David Hutchinson.