Board member steps down after 24 years

Long-serving West Harbour Community Board member Trevor Johnson was tickled pink to have an entire agenda item devoted to him at his final meeting with the board last week.

"I’ve never had a whole item just about me before," he said.

Mr Johnson, who is stepping down after 24 years, told his fellow board members that it would be "strange not to be around the table" after so many years.

"It is nice to be leaving on my own terms — it has been humbling and, for the most part, it has been a pleasure."

He thanked his wife Dot for her support and patience over the years, and acknowledged the work of his fellow board members and council staff.

A resident of Ravensbourne, Mr Johnson was inspired to step up and represent his community when Ravensbourne was amalgamated with Port Chalmers in 1996.

"Many in the community felt they were getting a raw deal, so we formed a group and advocated for the community, and stood for the community board," he said.

Board chairwoman Francisca Griffin offered her "sincere thanks" to Mr Johnson for his work, and Dunedin City Council representative Cr Steve Walker shared memories of his 15 years on the board with Mr Johnson.

"We were never going to agree on everything, but I have learned a lot from you, and you toughened me up."

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, a council representative on the board from 2016 to 2019, said it had been a pleasure serving with Mr Johnson.

"Twenty four years is a long time to do anything — thank you for your service, and thank you to Dot and your family as well," Mr Hawkins said.

- Nominations for the local body elections, including community boards, close tomorrow.

