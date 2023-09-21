Board pleased with pathway opening

West Harbour Community Board chairwoman Angela McErlane presents flowers to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Jason Forbes at last week’s board meeting, as a congratulations on the opening of the $50million West Harbour shared pathway — Te Ara Moana (The Ocean Path). PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A busy West Harbour Community Board paused its meeting last week to congratulate Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Jason Forbes on a job well done, regarding the recent opening of the $50 million West Harbour shared pathway — Te Ara Moana (The Ocean Path).

Mr Forbes attended the board’s meeting to provide an update on the response to the pathway opening on August 26 and the final tasks remaining to finish the project.

"Since the opening, the pathway has had phenomenal use," he said.

A Dunedin City Council automated counter at Blanket Bay had registered more than 10,000 people on the path in the 16 days between the opening and the board’s meeting on September 11.

"If this level of interest continues, it will be a very busy place in the summer."

Mr Forbes outlined the tasks that remained, including working alongside KiwiRail to remove lights and bells at Wickliffe Tce in Port Chalmers to allow the end of the path to be finished. There was also landscaping required at Roseneath, the installation of seating, markings, and some sealing.

"There are things that need to be done to make it nice and tidy for our target at the end of October."

Board members highlighted a couple of areas where there had been confusion, particularly the need for a sign or an indication at the Wickliffe Tce end to let people know the path had come to an end.

Cr Mandy Mayhem also asked if it would be possible to include a wheelchair symbol among the markings on the pathway to ensure people using mobility aids were aware that the path was totally accessible.

Also at its public forum, the board heard from Ravensbourne School principal Jo Wilson, who spoke in support of a funding application for $1000 towards hiring local artist Bruce Mahalski to paint an inviting mural on the front facade of the school.

Later in the meeting, the board voted unanimously to grant the funds.

The board also heard from the Port Chalmers Yacht Club commodore Steve Duder, who spoke in support of a funding application for $640.38 towards completion of its upgrade of the jetty on Peninsula Beach Rd — used both by the club and the public.

When up for vote, the board voted unanimously to grant the club $650.

Local resident and arborist Tony Lory also spoke at the public forum, expressing his concern about the plantings at the Borlases Rd park, highlighting a local petition and asking about progress.

The topic led to a contentious and at times heated discussion about the uncertainty surrounding the land in Borlases Rd, which was a polarising issue in Sawyers Bay and was causing disagreement between two local groups.

It was also highlighted that the site was Dunedin City Council land, which could possibly be acquired for "functional purposes" by the yet-to-be-formed Otago-Southland water entity under the Water Services Reform Programme, formerly Three Waters.

After much discussion, a resolution was eventually passed that the senior council officer at the board meeting, Three Waters group manager and infrastructure and development acting general manager Dave Ward, or his staff, would meet the affected groups and discuss the situation with them.