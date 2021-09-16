Book collection day still on

The keen Regent Theatre 24 Hour Book Sale team, led by Alison Cunningham (pictured), will be out collecting donations on books on September 26. PHOTO: STAR FILES

Over the years, the Regent Book Sale collection team has faced many obstacles as it tours our the city accepting donations of items for the Regent 24 Hour Booksale.

Up to now, these obstacles have mainly been caused by the weather — it has not been unusual for hardy volunteers and donors to brave snow, hail and even occasional burning sunshine.

“The generosity of the people of Dunedin never ceases to amaze us,” organiser Alison Cunningham said.

This year, Covid 19 threw an extra spanner into the works, as restrictions hampered planning for both the collection day and the sale itself.

However, the optimistic Regent team will be out and about in Dunedin on Sunday, September 26, ready to collect book donations at sites across the city.

The are big changes afoot for the Regent 24 Hour Book Sale itself, with a new venue and timings.

After 40 years, the sale has finally outgrown the theatre and will now expand into the MoreFM stadium at the Edgar Centre.

“It will give us almost four times as much space, and in a much more accessible and convenient layout for our supporters to browse,’’ Ms Cunningham said.

The space will allow the team to combine the traditional two annual sales into one pre-Christmas extravaganza on December 3-4.

“We will have room to display the full range of items donated during the year.

‘‘So if you have used your time in lockdown to clear your shelves and cupboards, please give us the chance to unite your pre-loved books and other items with a new owner and raise some much needed funds for the lovely Regent theatre in the process,’’ she said.