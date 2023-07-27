Boxer sharing skills to help others

Boxing coach Cameron Bradley sees boxing as a tool to battle mental health issues. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A former competitive boxer says boxing and mental health can go hand in hand.

Ringcraft Boxing owner Cameron Bradley moved to Dunedin from Tauranga at the start of the year.

Since arriving in Dunedin he has been offering a free Walk and Talk for Mental Health on Sunday afternoons.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Mr Bradley said boxing helped turn his life around.

"I had issues with alcohol when I was 16, and joining the boxing club was what propelled me out of that."

While studying at the University of Hull, he continued boxing training and after about six months his boxing coach asked if he wanted to compete.

"You can’t box and drink, so that was really my motivation."

He began training six days a week and taking part in competitive boxing matches.

Boxing became a way to avoid going down a path of alcohol abuse and self-harm, he said.

"I think what I love about boxing is because it is an individual sport, you have to do it yourself.

"Everyone around you is helping and they are all on their own journey and you can all help each other, and be that support system, but no-one is doing it for you."

About five years ago damage to his eye in the form of a scratched cornea meant he could no longer compete so he began coaching.

"I wanted to promote all the things that boxing gave me, which was structure, discipline, respect for myself."

The idea for Walk and Talk for Mental Health was inspired by boxing.

"Before a boxing event, I always take the boxers out for a walk in the morning."

"The idea of going out for a walk is to get the body moving, get your head in the right space, have an opportunity to talk to me, the coach, and just set yourself up for the day."

Last November, while still living in Tauranga, he went for a walk with one of his boxers.

"We walked along the beach. It was beautiful, a nice day, and then he told me that two days before one of his mates from work had killed himself."

Mr Bradley said this was an example of how you "never know what is going on for someone else", in particular with men’s mental health.

"Because he hadn’t told anyone at that point, I was the only one that he told."

Mr Bradley decided he wanted to run the walk and talk as a free regular event open to the public.

"You just never know who needs to get something off their chest."

Mental health is also part of a 12-week training programme he is planning to run next month.

"It is more of a personal-growth programme that uses boxing as a tool."

The non-contact programme uses boxing terminology to address issues including youth justice, domestic violence or violence against women.

Each task was matched with boxing, for example working on defence moves in boxing was matched with discussions about setting boundaries.

"Boxing is beautiful for that; it is such a natural progression of our body and mind."

- Walk and Talk for Mental Health. Sunday, August 6, at 2.30pm. Ross Creek Walk, Burma Rd. For details, email ringcraftboxingnz@gmail.com

Where to get help

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543 354, or text 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Samaritans: 0800 72 66 66

Alcohol Drug Helpline: 0800 787 797

General mental health inquiries: 0800 44 33 66

The Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757

