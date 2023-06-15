Break silence on elder abuse: service

Age Concern Otago Elder Abuse Response Service team leader Marie Bennett. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It’s time to break the silence on elder abuse.

That is the message from Age Concern on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day today, which aims to shine a light on the physical, emotional and financial abuse inflicted on older people.

Age Concern Otago Elder Abuse Response Service team leader Marie Bennett said elder abuse was a complicated issue, but highlighted two concerning aspects — the "huge" and growing rates of financial abuse and the fact that 75% of alleged abusers are family members.

Ms Bennett spoke of a case where an elderly woman, who had no family, went into hospital and gave her eftpos card to a friend so they could buy supplies for her — and never got it back.

They eventually spent $6000 of the woman’s money.

"To some people that may not seem like much, but the impact of this kind of loss can be huge."

Ms Bennett said about 25% of the current referrals to the Elder Abuse Response Service were family harm cases, referred by the police.

"It is very concerning to see the rates of people aged 65 and over who are becoming victims of family harm incidents."

The service also regularly works with grandparents raising grandchildren, who were feeling helpless and overwhelmed.

Ms Bennett said the twin cost of living and housing crises were making things even more difficult for older people, who were dealing with adult family members moving back in with them and then using their money.

"This puts huge pressure on the older person."

By supporting the awareness day, Age Concern Otago wanted to draw attention to elder abuse and remind older people any abuse they might suffer was not their fault, they were not alone and confidential advice and support were only a phone call or email away.

If you have concerns about how you or someone you know is being treated, please phone the the service on 479-3053, or email marie@ageconcernotago.co.nz

