Broadcast event to link past, future

The Modern Māori Quartet (from left) James Tito, Francis Kora, Rutene Spooner and Matariki Whatarau sing their original song Shine during a recent shoot on the Otago Peninsula. PHOTO: DEREK MORRISON

A compelling cultural celebration will honour the past while embracing the future.

Mānawatia a Matariki, a multi-network live broadcast event, will take place on Matariki, June 28.

For the first time, the event will be taking place in Te Waipounamu (South Island).

Broadcasters Mātai Smith (Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri) and Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu) will host the event live from Kā Papa Toitoi (Treble Cone).

Ms Morrison said one of the special moments for her during Matariki was the dawn hautapu ceremony.

"It is really centred on remembrance, gratitude, hope, and aspiration for the year ahead," Ms Morrison said.

"Through recognising all the stars of Matariki, it takes us on a journey."

The ceremony acknowledges those who have died in the past year and people often call out their names as part of the observance.

"It is part of a grieving process for those who are left behind, but also the comfort taken by considering them now among the stars.

"And then we move through the star cluster into other aspects of our environment, looking at wellbeing from the earth, the trees above us, freshwater and seawater, and then through the winds and the rain and finally to hope and the wishing star Hiwa-i-te-rangi."

Ms Morrison said it was "so special" to see the intention of Matariki now being understood and enjoyed by many more people.

Being from Ngāi Tahu, she was pleased the third year of this national broadcast was taking place in Te Waipounamu.

"I’m very proud for my iwi."

"It is really significant in lots of ways."

The event will feature reports from across the country, as well as performances by the Modern Māori Quartet.

The show band musical group recently travelled to Dunedin to film waiata at the Otago Peninsula with a dramatic view of the ocean behind them.

Members of the group — James Tito, Francis Kora, Rutene Spooner, and Matariki Whatarau — were recorded singing some of their favourite classic and modern numbers.

- Mānawatia a Matariki begins at 6am on Matariki and will be broadcast on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+, Three, Sky Open, Whakaata Māori, Radio New Zealand and Iwi radio.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz