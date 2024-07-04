Call for designers

Preparation for iD Dunedin Fashion Week 2025 has started and calls for designers and entrants are now open.

The iD Dunedin Fashion Show, incorporating emerging and established designers, will be held on April 4 and 5, 2025 at Dunedin Railway Station.

As a priority, diversity and size inclusivity will be celebrated at the 2025 events.

The criteria for the established designers show is that the designers are either Dunedin-based or have a connection to the city and are producing directional, commercial and sustainable adult fashion.

The iD International Emerging Designer Awards have an equally rich history, with the added excitement of audiences being among the first to see the ground-breakers from all around the world.

Entrants must be studying fashion or textile design or have graduated within the last seven years.

Entries for iD Dunedin established designers close on September 2; and entries for the iD International Emerging Designer Awards close on November 29.