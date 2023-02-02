Camp circle

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Children gather for games at Ellis Park by Kaikorai Valley Rd during the Te Kaha Kids summer day camp.

Modelled on American-style outdoor summer camps, about two dozen children aged between 5 and 13 have been enjoying a range of activities, including rock climbing, kayaking , a trek through Fraser's Gully and a day on the water at Brighton boathire, owner Petra Tuhura said.

Kaylee Bishopp-Green (10) said she had taken part in rock climbing, and a water slide and had enjoyed going kayaking for the first time. "It was fun."

Mrs Tuhura said Te Kaha Kids celebrated its fifth anniversary recently by offering after-school programmes.

This was the first time the summer camp had taken placeand there had been much positive feedback about it, she said.

"We are based in Brockville, so most of our kids come from Brockville, some are from Wakari and we have some kids from Abbotsford as well."