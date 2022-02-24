Carcass dumping concerns

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dead animals and garden waste have been illegally dumped near Hoopers Inlet.

The waste was recently spotted by a member of the public in Allan Beach Rd, prompting Otago Peninsula Community Board member Cheryl Neill to remind people to dump their waste correctly.

It happened regularly and locals were not impressed, Ms Neill said.

Pig and deer carcasses had also been dumped there, and the waste attracted flies, stoats, ferrets and wild cats.

"The roadside is not a dumping ground," she said.

"Please be mindful of others."

Dunedin City Council waste and environmental solutions group manager Chris Henderson said illegal dumping was an ongoing issue in Dunedin but most incidents were relatively small-scale.

It was an offence under the Litter Act and people could be issued with an infringement notice and fined between $100 and $400, Mr Henderson said.

Animal carcasses and garden waste could be disposed of at the Green Island Landfill.