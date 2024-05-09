Distance learners: the podcast

The hosts of Te Kura Scurries’ podcast on OAR FM are (from left) Linus, Damien, Sarah, Ro and Walt. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Distance learners are sharing their experiences of alternative education, living with disabilities, and whatever else takes their fancy, in a podcast and radio programme on OAR FM.

Te Kura Scurries is hosted by five ākonga (students) from distance education provider Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu Dunedin.

Although Te Kura is a distance school, ākonga are given the opportunity to interact with other students at event days, subject days and advisories.

They also share and exchange ideas with teachers and fellow students through discussions online.

The ākonga involved in the podcast meet weekly at Te Kura’s Huinga Ako, a collaborative space where they connect with their peers, plan and reflect on personalised learning plans, build skills and strategies for success and wellbeing, and design and carry out community projects.

Kaimanaaki (learning adviser) Kezia Field said she was very proud of what the group had achieved.

"It's been an excellent opportunity for our ākonga to use their own voices to make choices and decisions about the podcasts.

"They've done a fantastic job, with excellent awareness around whakawhaungatanga [establishing relationships], or working with others and making connections that help you to be a stronger learner."

Te Kura Scurries airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM on Tuesdays at 6pm. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major podcast platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM