Plant a tree to celebrate a special person or event

The annual Trees for Families event returns on Mother’s Day this Sunday, providing an opportunity to plant a tree or shrub in honour of someone you love.

The annual event at Rotary Park enables people to contribute to a Forest of Memories.

Dunedin City Council Keep Ōtepoti Dunedin Beautiful co-ordinator Kelsey Porter said the annual native tree planting event had contributed 1000 trees to Ōtepoti’s biodiversity in the 20 years it has been running.

It began as Trees for Babies, an event for families acknowledging a new born.

The event has been hosted at many different sites but it is likely to take place at Rotary Park for the next 10 years.

Planting is a simple process as holes are pre-dug, so families can plant, fertilise, water, and mulch, before a closing karakia.

Certificates will be provided, acknowledging the planting, and who it is in honour of.

People can plant a tree to celebrate any significant milestone, from the birth of a child to a special anniversary, a birthday, to commemorate the loss of a loved one, or even just to contribute to Dunedin’s biodiversity.

The trees or shrubs cost $20 each and all proceeds go towards supporting other projects that help Keep Dunedin Beautiful, such as murals, clean-ups, and similar activities.

Anyone interested in attending and planting a tree or shrub can register by visiting dunedin.govt.nz and searching for Trees for Families.

The event starts at 11am this Sunday, starting with karakia from kaumatua Doug Ditford, followed by speeches from Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, Keep Dunedin Beautiful chairwoman Mandy Mayhem, and Rotary Club president Katie Slaughter.

Trees for Families is run by Keep Dunedin Beautiful, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Dunedin.