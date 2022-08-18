Often it seems to be used as an explanation why someone does not pull out a knife and chopping board very often.

Celtic calzone, a dish from my original 2003 cookbook, might not be the prettiest thing you can make, but it is quick, easy, tasty, and versatile.

125g butter

1 cup milk

5 tsp baking powder

3 cups flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200degC.

2. Place all dry ingredients into a bowl.

3. Melt the butter in the milk in a saucepan (a bowl in the microwave will be just fine).

4. Combine wet and dry mixes adding a little water to combine if needed.

5. Mix until integrated but no more as, the more you mix, the tougher the "scone".

6. Turn on to a baking tray or lightly floured bench and divide into even portions.

7. Bake at 195degC for 15 to 20 minutes until, when you tap the bottom, they sound hollow.

Method

1. Once you have made the "scone" mix, or a proper scone mix, divide it into two equal pieces.

2. Press one half into a flat disc on a baking tray.

3. Now top as if you are making a pizza — chopped sausage, onion, cheese, chutney, chicken bits… anything that you would like on a pizza, put in here.

4. Leave a 2cm rim clear to give the lid something to stick to.

5. Press out the other half of the mix into a disc that is big enough to cover all the ingredients and be sealed to the bottom layer.

6. Press the top half on to the bottom and press it around the rim to seal it. If the dough is too dry, wet your fingers and wipe a little water on the base.

7. With a knife, drill a little hole in the top to let steam and any juices out.

8. Bake at 200degC for around 20 minutes or until the "scone" dough has browned thoroughly.

Can be served hot or cold.

- Kevin Gilbert is co-owner of Gilbert’s Fine Food in Dunedin. He is a trained chef and baker who also runs cooking classes. Email any questions to kevin@gilbertsfinefood.co.nz.