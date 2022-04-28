Chance to give back

PHOTO/REPORT: JESSICA WILSON

Isaac Construction project engineer Dan Elliott (left) and southern district branch manager Kerry Hunter were collecting on Poppy Day last week.

Mr Hunter served in the air force for 12 years and his grandfather was a sergeant in the 20th Battalion.

"I have had a very lucky career throughout my whole working life," he said.

"For me, it’s about giving back."

As a business, it was a chance to support the community.

"Being part of the community is a huge part of who we are."

As well as collecting on George St, some of their colleagues also took turns at Countdown in South Dunedin.

Mr Elliott said everyone was happy to be involved.