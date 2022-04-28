Thursday, 28 April 2022

Chance to give back

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    PHOTO/REPORT: JESSICA WILSON
    PHOTO/REPORT: JESSICA WILSON
    Isaac Construction project engineer Dan Elliott (left) and southern district branch manager Kerry Hunter were collecting on Poppy Day last week.

    Mr Hunter served in the air force for 12 years and his grandfather was a sergeant in the 20th Battalion.

    "I have had a very lucky career throughout my whole working life," he said.

    "For me, it’s about giving back."

    As a business, it was a chance to support the community.

    "Being part of the community is a huge part of who we are."

    As well as collecting on George St, some of their colleagues also took turns at Countdown in South Dunedin.

    Mr Elliott said everyone was happy to be involved. 

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter