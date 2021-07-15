Thursday, 15 July 2021

Clear purpose for young farmer

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star
    Next generation . . . St Hilda’s Collegiate School pupil Latasha Hastie (17), of Waikaka, has a clear vision for the future of farming in New Zealand. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
     
    The future is very clear for St Hilda’s Collegiate School pupil Latasha Hastie. 
     
    She has been preparing to run her family’s high country station since she was 10 years old. 
     
    Her dream from a young age was to attend agricultural teaching institution Lincoln University ‘‘then ultimately come back and run the station’’. 
     
    Mount Wendon Station in Waikaka, a 1900ha sheep and beef farm, has been in her family since her great grandfather bought it after World War 2. 
     
    As the eldest of three daughters in her family ‘‘I want to inspire girls especially’’. 
     
    If girls wanted to work in farming, ‘‘honestly, just do it’’, she said. 
     
    Latasha’s passion for farming was rewarded recently when she won first prize and $1000 at the inaugural Polson Higgs Innovation Competition. 
     
    Each contestant had to prepare a presentation on ‘‘what farming will look like in 2040’’. 
     
    Latasha’s presentation included discussing the world of farming, technological changes and the role of New Zealand farming as a top exporter. 
     
    Bringing the Government and the farming community together to ensure a carbon neutral farming industry would be a good marketing angle for the country. 
     
    Good genetics developed over generations of sheep farming at Mount Wendon Station would ensure the best possible breeding rates to enable strong meat and wool production. 
     
    ‘‘We can always improve, we can always find a way.’’ 
     
    Global environmental changes would be important over the next 20 years. 
     
    ‘‘We just need to find a way that works to produce the best output.’’ 
     
    In the same way every person was unique, every farm was different and had individual needs. 
     
    ‘‘We as farmers need to do the best we can to take care of our land and take care of ourselves as well,’’ Latasha said. 
     
    The Polson Higgs Innovation Competition is open to year 12 and 13 pupils from Otago and Southland who are studying agriculture or are members of TeenAg. 
     
    South Otago High School pupil Isla Hastie won second place and $750 and Kavanagh College pupil Tekahui ‘‘TK’’ Mariu-Boreham (18) won third place and $250.
     
     
     
     
