A closer look at plays

Ever wondered what the big deal is with a particular play or playwright? Was Romeo really worth it? What exactly was Oedipus’ complex?

Podcast "Play: Notes" by Prospect Park Productions seeks to answer these questions and more.

Dramaturgs Dr Emily Duncan and Allison Horsley give you the need-to-know notes on plays that have influenced how we watch, read and think about theatre.

Dr Emily Duncan co-hosts the "Play: Notes" podcast on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The first three episodes of the podcast’s second series will appear online this evening, with the final three available from next Thursday.

Series 2 opens with analysis of the plays of Anton Chekhov, drawing on Ms Horsley’s expertise as a translator of the Russian playwright’s works.

Later episodes will feature interviews with three female playwrights with connections to Dunedin.

As an added extra, OAR FM filmed the interviews, which will later be posted from Prospect Park Productions’ YouTube channel.

Dr Duncan said the podcast would appeal to people with an interest in theatre, and those who are looking for an "in".

"This series is for anyone wanting to understand theatre, why certain plays were significant in their time and why they may be still taught or produced today.

"We love talking about plays in a humorous and, hopefully, accessible way."

As well as being available online from oar.org.nz and from all major podcast platforms, "Play: Notes" will air on Sundays at 8pm from November 12.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford,

Community Liaison, OAR FM