Collection day nears ahead of sale

Task Force Green supervisor Andrew Maton carries away empty boxes following the Regent Book Sale in April. PHOTO STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Regent Theatre 24-Hour Book Sale team will hold its annual collection day on Sunday, November 3.

Dunedin people are invited to meet the cheerful crew at the book sale van to donate books or bric-a-brac for the sale.

The van will be at the following locations on November 3:

9am — Countdown Andersons Bay Rd; 10am — Richardson St, St Clair; 11am — Main Rd, Green Island; noon — Countdown Mornington; 1pm —Taieri Rd, opposite Wakari Hospital entrance; 2pm — Fresh Choice, Roslyn; 3pm — Valley Project rooms, by North East Valley Normal School; 3.30pm —Port Chalmers Motors.

The Regent 24-Hour Book Sale will be held at the More FM Arena, Edgar Centre, from 10am-10pm, on February 28 and March 1.