Community board gives wet-weather pants the nod

A request for wet-weather pants has got the tick of approval.

At its meeting last week, the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board agreed to split its discretionary funding 70-30 — $7000 to board projects and $3000 to grants within the community.

This is on par with how it usually dishes out funds.

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Patrol’s request for $799.80 to buy 10 pairs of waterproof safety over-pants to be used in the event of flooding was approved.

Board member Martin Dillon said the patrol group did a "good job" in the aftermath of floods, including checking on homes.

He supported their application with "no hesitation".

Chairwoman Joy Davis agreed, although she was disappointed a patrol member was not at the meeting to speak to the application and answer any questions.

The group supplied a quote for the over-pants from a business in Andersons Bay.

Board member Phillipa Bain said it would have been nice if they had got them from a local Mosgiel shop, but supported the request nonetheless.

All members voted to approve the request.

Later in the meeting, board members agreed to allocate up to $300 to advertise Friends of the Mosgiel Memorial Gardens.

Mrs Bain said the idea was to find interested parties who wanted to get involved.

They could meet once or twice a year to discuss what they would like to see in the gardens.

"Great work, Pip," Ms Davis said.

"That’s a really positive thing for Mosgiel."